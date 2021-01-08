Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Cut to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) was downgraded by Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LTHM. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their target price on Livent from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Livent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Livent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.78.

NYSE:LTHM opened at $22.10 on Friday. Livent has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.56 and a beta of 2.20.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Livent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Livent will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Livent by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,751,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,082,000 after purchasing an additional 929,200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Livent by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,865,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,689,000 after buying an additional 1,159,382 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 480.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,491,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,264 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Livent by 34.3% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,728,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,501,000 after buying an additional 440,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,224,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,980,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

