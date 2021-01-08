LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Sets New 1-Year High at $38.38

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.38 and last traded at $38.38, with a volume of 14267 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.15.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of LKQ from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet raised shares of LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.57.
The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.62.
In related news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,606,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,495,776.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 103.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,097 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the third quarter worth $320,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 18.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 264,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 42,084 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in LKQ during the third quarter valued at $1,044,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ during the second quarter valued at $1,414,000. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LKQ Company Profile (NASDAQ:LKQ)
LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.
