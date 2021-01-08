LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Sets New 1-Year High at $38.38

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.38 and last traded at $38.38, with a volume of 14267 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.15.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of LKQ from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet raised shares of LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.62.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,606,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,495,776.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 103.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,097 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the third quarter worth $320,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 18.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 264,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 42,084 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in LKQ during the third quarter valued at $1,044,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ during the second quarter valued at $1,414,000. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ Company Profile (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

