Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) (TSE:L) Given New C$70.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) (TSE:L) had its price target decreased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$78.00 to C$70.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 7.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on L. ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$83.00 price target on shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) from C$85.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$84.40.

Shares of TSE L traded up C$0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching C$65.03. 263,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,035. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$64.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$67.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.95 billion and a PE ratio of 23.32. Loblaw Companies Limited has a 52-week low of C$59.01 and a 52-week high of C$77.00.

Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) (TSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.28 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$15.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$15.62 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 4.9099999 EPS for the current year.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores.

