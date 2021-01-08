Loki Market Cap Achieves $31.28 Million (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Loki coin can now be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00001471 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre. In the last seven days, Loki has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. Loki has a market capitalization of $31.28 million and approximately $37,856.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,533.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,192.84 or 0.02942846 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $169.46 or 0.00418071 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $436.71 or 0.01077401 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.42 or 0.00348885 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00016564 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.04 or 0.00167851 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00009104 BTC.

About Loki

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,456,969 coins. The official website for Loki is loki.network . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.