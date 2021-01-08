Longboat Energy plc (LBE.L) (LON:LBE) Trading Up 5.2%

Longboat Energy plc (LBE.L) (LON:LBE)’s share price was up 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 94 ($1.23) and last traded at GBX 90.50 ($1.18). Approximately 7,550 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 17,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86 ($1.12).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 83.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 80.04.

About Longboat Energy plc (LBE.L) (LON:LBE)

Longboat Energy plc intends to focus on the North Sea oil and gas industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

