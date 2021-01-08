Loom Network Trading 60% Higher Over Last 7 Days (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Loom Network has a total market cap of $47.51 million and $38.42 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 60% higher against the dollar. One Loom Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0490 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00037991 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.38 or 0.00272360 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00029225 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,050.89 or 0.02569726 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00011996 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network (LOOM) is a token. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,520,754 tokens. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network

Loom Network Token Trading

Loom Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

