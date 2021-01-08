Loopring Achieves Market Capitalization of $413.26 Million (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. In the last week, Loopring has traded 96.3% higher against the dollar. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $413.26 million and $129.93 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring token can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000841 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00037199 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004727 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $107.29 or 0.00263968 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00027369 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,015.40 or 0.02498194 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00012077 BTC.

Loopring Token Profile

Loopring (CRYPTO:LRC) is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,513,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,209,615,112 tokens. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loopring is loopring.org . Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol

Loopring Token Trading

Loopring can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

