Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.16 and last traded at $21.98. Approximately 14,711,453 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 10,035,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.29.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.33.
Lordstown Motors Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIDE)
Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.
Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.