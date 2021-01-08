Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.16 and last traded at $21.98. Approximately 14,711,453 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 10,035,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, VP Chuan D. Vo sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $311,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 191,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,967,752.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Phil Richard Schmidt sold 51,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $1,053,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,614.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 74,700 shares of company stock worth $1,520,301 over the last quarter.

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

