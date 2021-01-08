L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on LRLCY. Berenberg Bank raised shares of L’Oréal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of L’Oréal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of L’Oréal stock opened at $75.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $211.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.50, a PEG ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.54. L’Oréal has a 52-week low of $43.46 and a 52-week high of $77.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.41.

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

