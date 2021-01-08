Low & Bonar (LON:LWB) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.76

Low & Bonar plc (LON:LWB)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.76 and traded as high as $20.15. Low & Bonar shares last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 48,672 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 17.76. The stock has a market cap of £106.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06.

About Low & Bonar (LON:LWB)

Low & Bonar PLC manufactures and supplies technical textiles worldwide. The company supplies a range of technical textile solutions for various applications in the air and water filtration, building, roofing, drainage, and erosion control; and woven and non-woven geotextiles, and construction fibers used in infrastructure projects, including road and rail building, land reclamation, and coastal defense.

