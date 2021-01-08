Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,829 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,483 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $42,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 29,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $2,654,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 76,404 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.82.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.27. The stock had a trading volume of 151,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,056,824. The company has a market capitalization of $120.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.53. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $180.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

