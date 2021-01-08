LPA Group Plc (LPA.L) (LON:LPA) Trading 1.2% Higher

Shares of LPA Group Plc (LPA.L) (LON:LPA) traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 87 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 85.50 ($1.12). 6,972 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 13,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 84.50 ($1.10).

The company has a market cap of £10.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 84.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 76.83.

LPA Group Plc (LPA.L) Company Profile (LON:LPA)

LPA Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets industrial electrical and electronic accessories for rail, aerospace and defense, aircraft support, infrastructure, marine, and industrial markets primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers aircraft ground power supply connectors, circuit breakers, connecters, contractors, door switches, fans, fluorescent and LED lighting, niphan fire resistant and industrial connectors, rail auxiliary power systems, rail electric cabinets, rail inter-electrical connectors, rail repair and refurbishment, railway control and monitoring services, relays, sockets for hermetically sealed relays, and USB charging, as well as electronics and design manufacturing, pipe and cable supports, and LPA transport+ support solutions.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for LPA Group Plc (LPA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPA Group Plc (LPA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.