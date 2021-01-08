LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.00

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.00 and traded as high as $3.98. LSB Industries shares last traded at $3.69, with a volume of 218,895 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $108.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average is $2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The conglomerate reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $73.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.55 million. LSB Industries had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a negative return on equity of 31.58%. As a group, analysts predict that LSB Industries, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXU. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LSB Industries during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in LSB Industries during the second quarter worth about $182,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 36.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 148,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 39,407 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 116.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 173,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 93,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 58.1% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 361,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 132,900 shares in the last quarter. 36.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSB Industries Company Profile (NYSE:LXU)

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures, sells, and markets chemical products in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

