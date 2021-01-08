LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.91 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) – Capital One Financial increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of LTC Properties in a report released on Thursday, January 7th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.91 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.89. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for LTC Properties’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.40). LTC Properties had a net margin of 56.46% and a return on equity of 11.41%.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LTC. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. LTC Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

LTC stock opened at $38.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.57 and its 200 day moving average is $36.93. LTC Properties has a one year low of $24.49 and a one year high of $50.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is presently 74.03%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in LTC Properties during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in LTC Properties during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in LTC Properties during the second quarter worth about $269,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in LTC Properties during the second quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in LTC Properties during the third quarter worth about $307,000. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

