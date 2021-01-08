Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) (TSE:LUG) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.30

Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) (TSE:LUG)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.30 and traded as high as $11.92. Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) shares last traded at $11.78, with a volume of 387,641 shares traded.

LUG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from C$16.25 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TD Securities raised Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from C$16.75 to C$17.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.73. The company has a market cap of C$2.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.52.

Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) (TSE:LUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$158.45 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Lundin Gold Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Nathan Saul Monash sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.97, for a total transaction of C$478,936.00.

About Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,786 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It also focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

