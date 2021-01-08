LUXCoin (LUX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $580,096.56

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. LUXCoin has a market cap of $580,096.56 and $4,655.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LUXCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0553 or 0.00000137 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, LUXCoin has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LUXCoin alerts:

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LUXCoin Coin Profile

LUXCoin (CRYPTO:LUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 11,488,899 coins and its circulating supply is 10,481,666 coins. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

LUXCoin Coin Trading

LUXCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUXCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LUXCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LUXCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.