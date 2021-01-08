MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Stock Price Down 5.3%

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) shares fell 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.12 and last traded at $20.99. 1,347,801 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 875,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.17.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of MAG Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on MAG Silver from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.58.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.12.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 158.0% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 12,701,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,673,000 after acquiring an additional 7,777,838 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,627,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of MAG Silver by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,618,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,835,000 after purchasing an additional 290,290 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,600,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,142,000.

About MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

Read More: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.