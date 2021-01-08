Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) and Internap (OTCMKTS:INAPQ) Head to Head Comparison

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) and Internap (OTCMKTS:INAPQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Magnite and Internap’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnite -30.72% -9.19% -3.64% Internap N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Magnite and Internap’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnite $156.41 million 18.33 -$25.48 million ($0.37) -69.22 Internap $291.51 million 0.01 -$138.25 million N/A N/A

Magnite has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Internap.

Volatility & Risk

Magnite has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Internap has a beta of 3.74, suggesting that its stock price is 274% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.8% of Magnite shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Magnite shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Internap shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Magnite and Internap, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnite 0 0 5 0 3.00 Internap 0 0 0 0 N/A

Magnite currently has a consensus price target of $20.50, indicating a potential downside of 19.95%. Given Magnite’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Magnite is more favorable than Internap.

Summary

Internap beats Magnite on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc. operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

Internap Company Profile

InterNAP Network Services Corp is a provider of high performance Internet connectivity services targeted at businesses seeking to maximize the performance of mission-critical Internet-based applications. Customers connected to one of their service points have their data optimally routed to and from destinations on the Internet using their overlay network, which analyzes the traffic situation on the multiplicity of networks that comprise the Internet and delivers mission-critical information and communications faster and more reliably.

