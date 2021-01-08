Magnum Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $210.00 (MGM)

Magnum (CURRENCY:MGM) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Magnum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Magnum has a market capitalization of $742.00 and approximately $210.00 worth of Magnum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Magnum has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Magnum

Magnum’s total supply is 254,497,751 coins and its circulating supply is 4,497,751 coins. Magnum’s official website is www.mgmcoin.org

Magnum Coin Trading

Magnum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magnum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Magnum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

