Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.75

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.75 and traded as high as $31.90. Main Street Capital shares last traded at $31.64, with a volume of 490,828 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Main Street Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.75.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $51.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.59 million. Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 15.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. Main Street Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAIN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 2,066.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 497,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 474,624 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,111,000 after acquiring an additional 197,298 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,016,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 50,930 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,331,000. Institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Company Profile (NYSE:MAIN)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a principal investment firm that primarily provides equity capital to lower middle market companies and debt capital to middle market companies. Main Street's portfolio investments are typically made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings, refinancings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.