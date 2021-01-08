Maincoin Price Down 15.7% Over Last 7 Days (MNC)

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Maincoin has a market capitalization of $889,323.45 and $19,105.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maincoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Livecoin, P2PB2B and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, Maincoin has traded down 15.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maincoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00037441 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004826 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $111.55 or 0.00272499 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00028729 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,043.60 or 0.02549255 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00012041 BTC.

Maincoin Profile

Maincoin (MNC) is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maincoin’s official website is maincoin.money . Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Maincoin Token Trading

Maincoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, P2PB2B, BTC-Alpha, Mercatox and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maincoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maincoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.