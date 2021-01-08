Majedie Investments Plc (MAJE.L) (LON:MAJE) Shares Gap Up to $226.00

Majedie Investments Plc (MAJE.L) (LON:MAJE) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $226.00, but opened at $236.00. Majedie Investments Plc (MAJE.L) shares last traded at $234.00, with a volume of 29,168 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 222.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 200.83. The firm has a market cap of £124.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81. The company has a current ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Majedie Investments Plc (MAJE.L)’s previous dividend of $4.40. Majedie Investments Plc (MAJE.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.66%.

In related news, insider Jane Lewis bought 2,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.94) per share, for a total transaction of £4,943.25 ($6,458.39). Also, insider Christopher Getley bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.85) per share, with a total value of £6,540 ($8,544.55).

Majedie Investments Plc (MAJE.L) Company Profile (LON:MAJE)

Majedie Investments PLC is a public fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. Majedie Investments PLC was formed in October 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

