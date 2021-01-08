Malvern International plc (MLVN.L) (LON:MLVN) Shares Gap Up to $0.13

Malvern International plc (MLVN.L) (LON:MLVN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.13, but opened at $0.14. Malvern International plc (MLVN.L) shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 45,145,926 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.89, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Malvern International plc, an investment holding company, provides educational consultancy services in the United Kingdom and Singapore. The company operates colleges, including Malvern House London; Malvern House Brighton; SAA Global Education Singapore; and Malvern Online Academy, as well as a Communicate School in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

