MalwareChain Hits Market Cap of $218,732.24 (MALW)

MalwareChain (CURRENCY:MALW) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 8th. One MalwareChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0417 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MalwareChain has traded up 28.8% against the U.S. dollar. MalwareChain has a market cap of $218,732.24 and $160.00 worth of MalwareChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MalwareChain alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.36 or 0.00231351 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00009110 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00026061 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00008459 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003904 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 70.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 166.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000087 BTC.

MalwareChain Coin Profile

MALW is a coin. MalwareChain’s total supply is 5,250,170 coins. MalwareChain’s official message board is medium.com/@MalwareChain/introducing-malwarechain-a-unique-distributed-antivirus-with-a-pos-masternode-based-architecture-d1e63a3ebc07 . The official website for MalwareChain is malwarechain.com

Buying and Selling MalwareChain

MalwareChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MalwareChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MalwareChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MalwareChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MalwareChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MalwareChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.