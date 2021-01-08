Mammoth Resources Corp. (MTH.V) (CVE:MTH) Shares Gap Down to $0.14

Shares of Mammoth Resources Corp. (MTH.V) (CVE:MTH) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.14, but opened at $0.12. Mammoth Resources Corp. (MTH.V) shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 1,110 shares traded.

Separately, Fundamental Research reduced their target price on Mammoth Resources Corp. (MTH.V) from C$0.31 to C$0.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.55, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of C$4.79 million and a PE ratio of -17.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.06.

Mammoth Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties in Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in the Tenoriba property consisting of four concessions, including Mapy, Mapy 2, Mapy 3, and Fernanda covering a land package of approximately 5,333 hectares located in the Sierra Madre precious metal belt in southwestern Chihuahua State, Mexico.

