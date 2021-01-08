MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Shares Down 5.6%

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) shares traded down 5.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.35 and last traded at $3.40. 3,333,705 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 3,726,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

A number of research firms recently commented on MNKD. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of MannKind in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of MannKind from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $790.84 million, a PE ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 2.34.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 million. Research analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alejandro Galindo purchased 34,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $99,999.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 398,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,959.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in MannKind by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MannKind in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MannKind in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of MannKind by 412.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 42,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes.

