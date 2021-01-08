ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Analysts forecast that ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ManTech International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.82. ManTech International posted earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full-year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ManTech International.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $636.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.67 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS.

MANT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ManTech International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ManTech International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANT traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.98. 116,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.38. ManTech International has a 12-month low of $55.25 and a 12-month high of $94.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 0.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 1.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 29.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in ManTech International by 0.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in ManTech International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

