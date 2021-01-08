Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.91

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.91 and traded as high as $24.08. Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) shares last traded at $23.96, with a volume of 4,791,272 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Evercore lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.30.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$22.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$19.91. The company has a current ratio of 162.41, a quick ratio of 92.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.56.

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$13.38 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.15%.

In related news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,874 shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.20, for a total transaction of C$294,128.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$162,031.60.

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) Company Profile (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

