Manz AG (M5Z.F) (ETR:M5Z) Shares Down 4.5%

Manz AG (M5Z.F) (ETR:M5Z) dropped 4.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €35.70 ($42.00) and last traded at €35.90 ($42.24). Approximately 17,642 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 10,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at €37.60 ($44.24).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €33.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is €26.40. The company has a market capitalization of $278.01 million and a PE ratio of 66.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.84, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Manz AG (M5Z.F) Company Profile (ETR:M5Z)

Manz AG manufactures and sells high-tech equipment in Germany and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Solar, Electronics, Energy Storage, Contract Manufacturing, and Service. The Solar segment provides production solutions for thin-film solar modules and CIGS thin-film technology.

