MAP Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $85,907.00 (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One MAP Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0222 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MAP Protocol has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.06 million and approximately $85,907.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol was first traded on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 tokens. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io

MAP Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAP Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAP Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

