Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Purchased by National Investment Services of America LLC

National Investment Services of America LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 73.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,232 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum comprises about 2.8% of National Investment Services of America LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. National Investment Services of America LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,341,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,151,848,000 after buying an additional 3,442,034 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,563,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,102,108,000 after purchasing an additional 790,696 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,081,000 after purchasing an additional 132,102 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,124,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,555,000 after purchasing an additional 625,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,396,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,338,000 after purchasing an additional 281,577 shares during the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.93.

Shares of NYSE MPC traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,253,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,707,415. The stock has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $61.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.80.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by $0.70. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $17.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.