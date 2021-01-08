Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) Shares Up 5.3%

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) shares shot up 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.79. 419,866 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,069,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRKR. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marker Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

The stock has a market cap of $85.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.70.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRKR. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 376.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 69,456 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 6.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 562,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 32,832 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 242.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 29,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

About Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

