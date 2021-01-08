Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) Shares Up 5.3%

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) shares shot up 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.79. 419,866 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,069,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.
Several research firms recently weighed in on MRKR. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marker Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.
The stock has a market cap of $85.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.70.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRKR. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 376.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 69,456 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 6.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 562,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 32,832 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 242.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 29,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.96% of the company’s stock.
About Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR)
Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.
