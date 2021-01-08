Maro (MARO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.27 Million

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Maro has a market capitalization of $10.59 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maro coin can now be purchased for about $0.0229 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Maro has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00037741 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004806 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.72 or 0.00268216 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00027978 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,063.22 or 0.02623011 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00012146 BTC.

Maro Profile

Maro (MARO) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 920,277,107 coins and its circulating supply is 463,251,952 coins. Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The official website for Maro is ma.ro/#

Maro Coin Trading

Maro can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maro using one of the exchanges listed above.

