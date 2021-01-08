Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $112.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $126.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MMC. Zacks Investment Research raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.11.

NYSE MMC opened at $113.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a twelve month low of $74.33 and a twelve month high of $120.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.32 and its 200 day moving average is $113.64.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total value of $36,292,001.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,074 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,928.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lloyd M. Yates sold 6,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $766,801.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,195.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 353,613 shares of company stock valued at $40,786,369. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMC. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 33.2% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,619,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,211,000 after buying an additional 902,926 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 41.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,515,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,571,000 after acquiring an additional 733,147 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth about $76,509,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 125,430.0% in the third quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 627,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,960,000 after acquiring an additional 627,150 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth about $55,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

