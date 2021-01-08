Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (TSE:MRE) Price Target Raised to C$21.00

Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (TSE:MRE) had its target price raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

MRE stock traded up C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$15.99. The company had a trading volume of 125,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,277. The firm has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a PE ratio of -60.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.28. Martinrea International Inc. has a 12 month low of C$5.64 and a 12 month high of C$16.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.54.

Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (TSE:MRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$971.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$966.95 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Martinrea International Inc. will post 2.1400001 earnings per share for the current year.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

