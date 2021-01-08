Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Shares Up 1.1%

Shares of Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) shot up 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.21 and last traded at $12.59. 1,470 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 1,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.45.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRETF. Raymond James upgraded Martinrea International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Martinrea International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Martinrea International from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Martinrea International from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Martinrea International from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.81.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

