Marybeth Carberry Sells 4,000 Shares of Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Stock

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) VP Marybeth Carberry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $16,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 72,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,508. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Marybeth Carberry also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 2nd, Marybeth Carberry sold 25,311 shares of Resonant stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total transaction of $55,431.09.
- On Tuesday, November 17th, Marybeth Carberry sold 6,256 shares of Resonant stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.29, for a total transaction of $14,326.24.
Shares of Resonant stock opened at $3.91 on Friday. Resonant Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15. The company has a market cap of $211.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.44.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Resonant by 495.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Resonant by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,271 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Resonant by 205.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 17,055 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Resonant in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Resonant by 180.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 36,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.
RESN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Resonant from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Resonant from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.
About Resonant
Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, Internet-of-things, and related industries in the United States and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.
Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?
Receive News & Ratings for Resonant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.