Marybeth Carberry Sells 4,000 Shares of Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Stock

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) VP Marybeth Carberry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $16,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 72,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,508. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Marybeth Carberry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Marybeth Carberry sold 25,311 shares of Resonant stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total transaction of $55,431.09.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Marybeth Carberry sold 6,256 shares of Resonant stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.29, for a total transaction of $14,326.24.

Shares of Resonant stock opened at $3.91 on Friday. Resonant Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15. The company has a market cap of $211.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.44.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Resonant had a negative net margin of 1,809.91% and a negative return on equity of 154.07%. The company had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Resonant Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Resonant by 495.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Resonant by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,271 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Resonant by 205.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 17,055 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Resonant in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Resonant by 180.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 36,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

RESN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Resonant from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Resonant from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

About Resonant

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, Internet-of-things, and related industries in the United States and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

