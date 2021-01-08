Masari (MSR) Trading 12.8% Higher Over Last Week

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Masari coin can currently be purchased for $0.0161 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Masari has a market cap of $230,306.22 and $172.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Masari has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Masari alerts:

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Dero (DERO) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Masari Coin Profile

MSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 14,294,363 coins. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Masari’s official website is getmasari.org

Buying and Selling Masari

Masari can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Masari using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Masari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Masari and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.