Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,020 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.7% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $58,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth $30,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 55.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MA. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Mastercard from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.61.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.75, for a total value of $10,136,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,697,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,940,704,852.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 511,710 shares of company stock valued at $162,412,135. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $351.96. The stock had a trading volume of 75,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,673,772. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $367.25. The company has a market capitalization of $350.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.58, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $338.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.63.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

