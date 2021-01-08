Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) is Axel Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Axel Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Match Group makes up approximately 4.4% of Axel Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Axel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $13,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 676.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,338,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,807,815,000 after purchasing an additional 14,232,656 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Match Group by 344.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,141,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,564,757,000 after acquiring an additional 10,957,671 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Match Group by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,522,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,023,000 after buying an additional 3,747,476 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 810.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,964,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after buying an additional 6,199,674 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in Match Group by 178.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,967,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,634,000 after buying an additional 3,186,486 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Match Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Match Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Match Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.55.

In other news, Director Thomas Mcinerney sold 12,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $1,751,505.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 338,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,120,151.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total transaction of $551,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 67,243 shares of company stock worth $8,943,179 in the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MTCH traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.82. The company had a trading volume of 19,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,907. The firm has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.60, a PEG ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.56 and a 12 month high of $159.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.90 and a 200-day moving average of $118.97.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $639.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.65 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

