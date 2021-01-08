Maverick Chain (MVC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $349,044.44

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 8th. Maverick Chain has a total market cap of $349,044.44 and $3,030.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Maverick Chain has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. One Maverick Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg and DEx.top.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00022482 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00103816 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.97 or 0.00419048 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.98 or 0.00218074 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00048650 BTC.

Maverick Chain Token Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. The official website for Maverick Chain is www.mvchain.net . Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Maverick Chain Token Trading

Maverick Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maverick Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

