MAX Exchange Token 1-Day Volume Tops $47,087.00 (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One MAX Exchange Token token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000281 BTC on exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $207,436.64 and $47,087.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MAX Exchange Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,079.31 or 1.00124965 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00007626 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00014880 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.04 or 0.00236516 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.19 or 0.00163778 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $172.60 or 0.00420686 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00027741 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Token Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,798,551 tokens. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MAX Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAX Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.