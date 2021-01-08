MAX Exchange Token Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 8th. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $209,107.89 and $33,905.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One MAX Exchange Token token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000289 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MAX Exchange Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,141.32 or 0.99622786 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007705 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00016016 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.18 or 0.00243667 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.99 or 0.00153859 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.50 or 0.00420663 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001942 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00031713 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001339 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,798,551 tokens. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MAX Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAX Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.