Max Property Group (MPG) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,966.00

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 8th. Max Property Group has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $2,966.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Max Property Group token can now be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B. Over the last seven days, Max Property Group has traded up 30% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005129 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002500 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005135 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000167 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000028 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000806 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group Profile

Max Property Group (CRYPTO:MPG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group’s total supply is 693,372,305 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,223,550 tokens. The official message board for Max Property Group is medium.com/maxpropertygroup. The official website for Max Property Group is maxcrowdfund.com. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Max Property Group Token Trading

Max Property Group can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Max Property Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Max Property Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

