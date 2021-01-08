Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Raymond James

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 8.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Maxeon Solar Technologies stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.89. 4,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,052. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.14. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $38.63.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($2.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $206.62 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name worldwide. The company is headquartered in Singapore. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. operates independently of SunPower Corporation as of August 26, 2020.

