Maxim Group Boosts AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Price Target to $27.00

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) had its price target raised by research analysts at Maxim Group from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 50.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price target on AutoCanada from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on AutoCanada from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on AutoCanada from $24.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AutoCanada from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded AutoCanada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.70.

OTCMKTS:AOCIF remained flat at $$18.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. AutoCanada has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $23.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.79.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

