Maxim Group Boosts IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Price Target to $12.00

IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Maxim Group from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 84.62% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Acumen Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of IBI Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of IBI Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IBIBF remained flat at $$6.50 on Friday. IBI Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $6.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.96.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

