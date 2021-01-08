MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Sets New 1-Year High at $38.71

Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.71 and last traded at $38.33, with a volume of 957 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.69.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MXL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MaxLinear from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut MaxLinear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.94.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $156.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.01 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. The business’s revenue was up 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 4,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $116,676.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,231.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,619 shares of company stock valued at $919,807. 9.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 59.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in MaxLinear by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

