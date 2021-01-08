McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,842 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,772 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 100.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 66.1% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $2.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $214.93. 78,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,213,525. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $213.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.82.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCD. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Northcoast Research began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.26.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

