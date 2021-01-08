McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.78 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for McDonald’s in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the fast-food giant will earn $1.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.87. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.09 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.26.

MCD opened at $211.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.82. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $231.91. The firm has a market cap of $157.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

